Havre de Grace Ambulance Corps members celebrate lifesaving achievements

More than 200 people rose to their feet and applauded enthusiastically as a young woman was called to the podium to present awards to five people who saved her life last summer.

"This is what we do," exclaimed Joseph Gamatoria, the outgoing chief of the Havre de Grace Ambulance Corps, as he welcomed Emily Tillman during the organization's annual awards banquet, held Saturday night at the Level Fire Hall.

Tillman, 20, was working in the kitchen of a downtown Havre de Grace restaurant late on the evening of July 2, 2016, when she went into sudden cardiac arrest. An Ambulance Corps crew, assisted by the Susquehanna Hose Company, arrived within three minutes and began CPR.

What happened next, as Gamatoria recounted, was nothing short of a miracle. Tillman was shocked four times between 11:38 p.m. and 12:03 a.m., when finally a return of spontaneous circulation was found by the EMS crew. She was then able to be transported to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air and later to Johns Hopkins Bayview in Baltimore for further treatment. She returned home July 9.

"The chain of survival worked to save one of our citizens; we are honored tonight to have Emily as our guest," Gamatoria said.

Greeting her were Sherry Moore, Zachary Coyle, Christine Heintz, Jessica Fiedler and Dwayne Owens, the crew that revived Tillman after those anxious 25 minutes. There were hugs all around as Tillman presented each of them with lifesaving awards.

Gamatoria noted that 2016 was a busy time for the Ambulance Corps, as its call volume continued to grow and there were more lifesaving events than normal.

In addition to honoring those who saved Tillman, Owens and Wesley Roberts were recognized for saving a patient on May 30; Paul Armstrong, Amanda Shay and Fiedler were honored for saving a patient on July 1; and Armstrong, Gamatoria, Ashley Schweers, Angela Gates, Nicole Miller, Thomas Parks, Ryan Pennington and Peter Quackenbush were recognized for a call on July 3.

Dedication, service, training

The themes of dedication, service and training were interspersed throughout comments by Gamatoria; Cole, the corps president, and Richard Brooks III, banquet emcee and director of Emergency Services for Cecil County.

As a volunteer organization, Gamatoria noted, Ambulance Corps members give countless hours to the community. They need dedication and understanding families to do it, he said.

"We all have a stake in this organization," Gamatoria said during his chief's report. "We're not there just to take 911 calls...we're part of a larger idea – to provide superior EMS response and community education and intervention to improve outcomes.

The Ambulance Corps began operating in 1986, a successor to a volunteer service that had been operated by the local American Legion Post.

Five members who were with the corps before it began and since were in attendance at the banquet and asked to stand.

Among them was Mark Hemler, who later received a Lifetime Service Award and has been a 37-year member. Brooks, who once worked with Hemler as dispatchers in the Harford 911 Center, couldn't say enough about what Hemler has meant to him as a friend and colleague and what he has meant to the community.

"Mark has been an ever-present fixture in EMS in Harford County for 37 years," Brooks said. "I hope you keep going."

Answering the call

The Ambulance Corps responded to 2,623 calls in 2016, up from 2,150 in 2015 and 2,057 in 2014, according to statistics included in the banquet program.

There were 480 calls related to a "sick person," 356 for falls, 307 for breathing problems and 254 related to motor vehicle accidents.

The top responders, who all received "Run Club" jackets, were Paul Armstrong, 407; Dale Clark, 368; Haley Kane, 263; Larry Bayliss, 181; Peter Quackenbush, 120; Kasey Dodson, 119; Nicole Miller, 103; Zayim Sadik, 76; Thomas Parks, 75, and Mary Ann Baublitz, 74.

Five-year service awards were given to Nathan Armstrong, Samantha Armstrong, Kasey Dodson, R. Brian Frearson, Cynthia Hinson, Bridgette Lopez and Ryan Nilsen.

Christina Lessels and Peter Quackenbush received 15-year service awards.

In addition to Hemler, Lifetime Awards were presented to Kenneth Streb, Martin Walsh, E. Gail Reader, William Reader, Susan Streb and Herman Schweers Jr.

Community appreciation plaques were presented to Dr. Tim Chizmar from Upper Chesapeake Health, the Mayor and City Council of Havre de Grace, Havre de Grace Police Department, Susquehanna Hose Company and Vulcan Materials Company.

Awards

In addition to answering the most calls, Paul Armstrong was named EMS Person of the Year.

Armstrong joined the corps in 1976, later left for 21 years to care for his family and returned in 2013. He was recertified as an emergency medical technician in 2014 and recently received his Tactical Emergency Casualty Care certification. He is serving a second term as a captain/unit chief.

Thomas Parks received the Rookie of the Year Award. He joined the corps in December 2016 and completed is EMT training last September.

Nicole Miller received the Outstanding Service Award for her "commitment and dedication to excellence," according to the plaque she received, which also states: "From the smallest project to the largest undertaking, you were always there to see it through."

The 12th annual Mary E. Gibson Training Award was presented to Mary Ann Baublitz, whom Gamatoria said is the person most responsible for the corps becoming proficient in high performance CPR.

In presenting the President's Award to Robert Angelucci, Coyle said he probably talked on the phone with Angelucci "six times a week."

"Over the last several years he has coordinated the cleanup of our crew room, bunkrooms, as well as keeping up with the outside property. He even led the way in our new flag court project," Coyle said.

Officers

Line and administrative officers for 2017 were sworn in by Havre de Grace Police Chief Teresa Walter.

Line officers are: Peter Quackenbush, chief Company 5-9; Jeremy Mothershed, assistant chief; captains: Mary Ann Baublitz, 591; Dale Clark, 592; and Paul Armstrong, 593; lieutenants: Kasey Dodson, 591; Dawn Hodges, 592; and Samantha Armstrong, 593; and sergeants: Katherin Matos, 591; Erik Ishak, 592; and Thomas Parks, 593.

Administrative officers are: Zachary Coyle, president; Nathan Armstrong, Vice President; Ryan Nilsen, secretary; Cheryl Walsh, treasurter; and directors, Robert Angelucci, Ronald Kane and Mary Ann Baublitz.