New craft brewery to open in Bel Air

The owners of AleCraft Brewing Supply will soon be using the supplies they sell to the public to brew their own brand of beer.

The store on Bond Street is moving to the front section of the Preston’s Stationery building on South Main Street, where it will become AleCraft Brewery and soon begin making its own beer, said Eryn Streett, who owns the business with her husband, Brad and their business partner Ken Roberson.

“This has been my husband’s dream for 10 years,” Eryn Street said.

He has a full-time job, which he’ll keep as he brews the beer. Eryn will continue to run the store.

Streett said craft beers are becoming more and more popular.

“People are getting unique beers they can’t get anywhere else,” she said. “And a lot of people enjoy the environment, it’s more of a community thing.”

To start, the brewery will only produce one barrel of beer per batch brewed, Streett said, but it’s possible they could expand in the future, as the building has plenty of space.

Bel Air’s Independent Brewing Co., which opened two years ago on North Main Street, can produce up to 10 barrels per batch, founder Philip Rhudy said when that facility opened in 2015.

AleCraft’s new taproom will have seating for about 40 people as well as standing room, Streett said.

Each barrel brewed will produce 30 gallons of beer, she said.

In the beginning, they’ll likely brew two beers daily and include all types. Popular right now are IPAs (India pale ale) and New England IPAs; they’ll also brew stouts, Belgian beers and other specialty beers.

“We’ll do everything to showcase what we have in the store,” she said.

No food will be made on-site, but pre-packaged food will be available. Food trucks are not permitted on the property, but some local restaurants have agreed to deliver to the taproom, Street said.

The new brewery has its federal license and its plans were approved by the Town of Bel Air. The owners also have applied for a state brewing license and a county liquor license They also are waiting on the town to issue their building permit.

If everything goes as planned, Streett said, they hope to begin serving craft beer brewed on the premises by Thanksgiving.