As Harford prepares to preserve 2,400 acres of farmland, council member attempts to discontinue program

The same night bills were introduced to preserve another 2,400 acres of Harford County farmland, one county council member introduced a budget amendment that would essentially eliminate funding for the county’s preservation program altogether.

Twenty-two bills were introduced at Tuesday’s Harford County Council meeting to eliminate 211 development rights on 2,425 acres and put those properties into an agricultural preservation program at a cost of $14.9 million, funded through a portion of the real estate transfer tax.

But Councilman Mike Perrone introduced an amendment to the proposed FY2019 budget, which the council is also considering, that would defund the agricultural preservation program entirely by impounding more than $24 million in anticipated transfer tax revenue.

Perrone said he doesn’t want to stop preserving farmland and controlling development, but believes it can be done through the county’s zoning code, with the money used for the ag preservation program being better spent elsewhere.

His amendment was denounced by several council members, as well as by County Executive Barry Glassman, a long-time supporter of the ag preservation program which the county has funded for nearly 26 years through legislation passed when Glassman was a council member.

Perrone, who is in his first term on the council representing the Edgewood and Joppatowne areas, is running against Glassman in next month’s Republican primary.

“Twenty-five or so years ago when ths program started, I think our priorities as a county were different,” Perrone said after he introduced his amendment. “Compare today with 25 years ago, matters of school safety, costs of maintenance, directly or indirectly, of an EMS system, health insurance costs, the competitiveness of salaries of our county employees and various agencies — all those issues weren’t on the table 25 years ago the way they are today and I think we need to revisit our priorities.”

In a phone interview Wednesday, Glassman said Perrone clearly lacks understanding of the “entire history of land preservation in our county” and is “clearly a misguided attempt at getting some attention.”

“It’s probably one of the worst amendments I’ve seen in 30 years, and I trust it will be voted down appropriately,” Glassman said.

In introducing his budget last month, Glassman said he would be ramping up funding for the agricultural preservation program, in particular to protect current open farmland along Routes 136 and 543 in the Churchville and Creswell areas from future development.

Over the past 40 years, some 50,000 acres of agricultural land has been preserved in Harford through federal, state and county programs, with about 30,000 acres preserved through the county’s purchase of easements, or development rights, using a .5 percent tax on property sales and other real estate related transactions. (Another .5 percent of the transfer tax is dedicated toward school-related construction and building improvements.)

Caught by surprise

Perrone’s amendment caught a number of his council colleagues by surprise and several quickly criticized it.

“This evening, I was shocked to see that a fellow council member would introduce an amendment that would threaten every Harford County residents’ agricultural heritage, abandon land preservation and threaten the very fiber of this county,” Councilman Patrick Vincenti said in a statement issued immediately after Tuesday’s meeting.

Vincenti, a Republican who is running for county council president, currently represents District E, where much of the latest preservation initiative is directed.

Councilman Chad Shrodes, whose northern district includes much of Harford’s 50,000 acres already preserved, said farmers aren’t becoming “wealthy” through agricultural preservation.

“The amendment offered last night is misguided and would make it impossible for the county to preserve more farmland next year,” Shrodes wrote in a statement emailed to The Aegis.

“Although I am confident that this amendment will be defeated due to lack of support from the other council members, I am dismayed that this amendment was offered in the first place,” he wrote.

Kristin Kirkwood, executive director of the Harford Land Trust, a nonprofit that has worked for 27 years to protect 11,000 acres protect farms, woodlands and wetlands in the county, urged people to speak in support of the executive’s proposed FY 2009 budget at Wednesday night’s second of two public hearings, slated for 7 p.m., in the county council’s chambers in Bel Air.

“Since the first Agricultural Land Preservation Easement was recorded in 1977, Harford County has been a nationally recognized leader in efforts to permanently preserve our most valuable natural resource - productive farmland,” Kirkwood wrote in a letter to members of her organization and supporters.

Perrone’s amendment

Perrone’s amendment would pull from next year’s budget more than $24 million earmarked for the agricultural preservation program. The money, which in addition to funding new easement purchases is also used to repay bonds sold against prior purchases, would remain in the special revenue fund, he said, until current laws restricting its use for agricultural preservation can be changed.

“The way it’s set up, the transfer tax revenue that funds agricultural preservation can’t be used for any other purpose,” Perrone said. “My hope is that a future county executive might see fit to work with the state delegation and basically revisit the issue with the hope that the money could be reassigned elsewhere.”

This would just be a first step, he said, if the county at any point wants to consider redirecting the transfer tax revenues.

“We’re just holding on to what we have, so down the road, we’ve got the money sitting in a fund to be shifted elsewhere,” he said.

The amendment would not allow rampant development in the county, Perrone said, because future development would still be controlled through the zoning code.

Perrone said he would like to see more development steered to areas where infrastructure already exists, such as the Route 40 area and other parts of the development envelope, the county’s designated growth area.

Some of those areas could be redeveloped, Perrone said, but he admitted that could be more costly.

The county is using taxpayer dollars to buy development rights from property owners, he said.

“I’m simply saying, in an era when there are so many spending priorities, the use of $22 million to buy out development rights of farmers is a gross misuse of public dollars,” Perrone said.

Were the county to stop funding the program, preservation wouldn’t stop, he said.

“If the county steps out, it’s not like it’s leaving a void,” Perrone said. “If you value preservation, you can support an organization like the Harford Land Trust.”