Kiddie Academy employees perform 'Acts of Kindess' at Harford Family House

Terri Grant Aldao works as an accounting manager with the Abingdon-based Kiddie Academy, but she was rolling out a coat of gray paint on a wooden staircase Wednesday morning in an East Aberdeen apartment building the nonprofit Harford Family House uses to provide housing to local families experiencing homelessness.

“I just love it,” said the Forest Hill resident, who is also an emergency medical technician with the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company. “It’s so important to give of your time for people in their time of need; everybody needs a hand up sometimes.”

Aldao and about 60 other employees of Kiddie Academy and the company’s vendors worked in Harford Family House apartments, preparing the units, buildings and grounds for new families as part of Kiddie Academy’s national Acts of Kindness campaign.

Kiddie Academy has a network of 207 independently-owned franchise child-care centers throughout the country. The academies serve children from six weeks to 12 years old, providing day care, preschool education and programs for before and after school, as well as summer camps, according to Kiddie Academy’s website.

The corporate headquarters and flagship academy are on Box Hill Corporate Center Drive in Abingdon. The Acts of Kindness campaign, which is meant to celebrate hitting a milestone of enrolling 25,000 children across the country, started Monday and lasts through Friday.

Children enrolled with Kiddie Academy are encouraged to perform acts of service in their academies or communities this week and document it on social media using the hashtag #kiddieacademykindness.

“From a social media standpoint it really becomes a viral event, and it sends such a positive message about character education for those young children,” company president Greg Helwig said while working at Harford Family House Wednesday.

David Anderson/The Aegis / Baltimore Sun Media Grou Caleb Frick, owner of Tidewater Promotions, power washes a donated truck at Harford Family House in Aberdeen Wednesday. Frick, a vendor with Kiddie Academy, and many Kiddie Academy employees performed volunteer work at HFH as part of the company's Acts of Kindness campaign. Caleb Frick, owner of Tidewater Promotions, power washes a donated truck at Harford Family House in Aberdeen Wednesday. Frick, a vendor with Kiddie Academy, and many Kiddie Academy employees performed volunteer work at HFH as part of the company's Acts of Kindness campaign. (David Anderson/The Aegis / Baltimore Sun Media Grou)

Character education is “a primary component” of Kiddie Academy’s trademark Life Essentials curriculum, he said.

Individual academies can also win, through the social media campaign, a combined $25,000 in scholarships. Those scholarships will be awarded at the end of the week, according to a company news release.

“It’s really cool to see all of the acts of kindness that have been posted through the week,” Jenn Sawyer, a marketing and communications specialist for Kiddie Academy, said. “One act of kindness can go a long way when it’s multiplied, and hopefully it can (continue).”

The Kiddie Academy employees’ work with Harford Family House “is our way of demonstrating to our community out there that we’re participating as well,” Helwig said.

Harford Family House, headquartered in Aberdeen, maintains transitional housing for homeless families, including parents, children, even grandparents and unaccompanied young adults. The nonprofit also provides an array of services to help families and young adults find permanent housing, improve their education and job skills and develop life skills such as conflict resolution and budgeting, according to the HFH website.

Clients can live in the fully-furnished apartments, which are set up by volunteers to suit the families’ personal needs and tastes, for one year.

“The bigger goal is [support] so they don’t end up homeless again, so they’re able to live productive and independent lives going forward,” CEO Robin Tomechko said.

Tomechko stressed the communal living aspect of the apartments and the need to keep families together.

“I think that is such a critical component of what you do,” Helwig told Tomechko, regarding keeping families together. “Once you separate them, what’s the likelihood they’re going to reconnect?”

Kiddie Academy volunteers, dressed in blue T-shirts and green baseball caps, performed jobs such as interior painting, cleaning and painting a donated Frito-Lay truck Harford Family House will use for transporting furniture, moving mattresses and repairing exterior infrastructure.

Caleb Frick, owner of Tidewater Promotions in Churchville, used a power washer to clean the truck. Tidewater is a Kiddie Academy vendor that provides branded merchandise for the corporate office and various academies. The company sponsored the volunteer event Wednesday, according to Vicky D’Agostino, communications director for Kiddie Academy.

Volunteers also interacted with Grace Callwood, the young founder of the Harford County-based We Cancerve Movement, and children who participate in Camp Happy, a summer enrichment program offered by We Cancerve to children who live at Harford Family House and Anna’s House of Bel Air. Anna’s House provides transitional housing and an emergency shelter for families.

Jeff Brazier, Kiddie Academy vice president of franchise development, worked with Chris Shaffer, director of franchise development, and Carl Snyder, vendor relations manager, and other colleagues to replace a broken drain pipe for the gutter.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s the ability to help out folks that need the help — it doesn’t get much better than that,” Shaffer, a Parkville resident, said of why he volunteered.

Shaffer said he has also worked with Habitat for Humanity, which builds housing for low-income families, on a Habitat project in Aberdeen.

“Go out and get your hands dirty, and take care of something that others might not be able to do,” he said.

Brazier, a resident of Perry Hall, cited Kiddie Academy’s trademark motto: “Community begins here.”

“We’re a Harford County-based company,” he said. “Even though we’re known nationwide, it’s nice to give back to our local community.”

Kevin Thompson, a Kiddie Academy finance manager who lives in Bel Air, said he and his colleagues do not always have the time to volunteer in their communities as much as they would like.

“It’s nice that Kiddie Academy was able to put together this opportunity for us,” he said.

Melissa Golinsky, who is also a company finance manager and Bel Air resident, painted with Thompson and Aldao. Golinsky said she met a mother and daughter who live in Harford Family House, and they offered to help the volunteers.

“To talk to them and know that [volunteering is] helpful, and you’re making it a better place for them to live, it’s humbling,” she said.