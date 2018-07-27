Bel Air police, fire company to hold active shooter drill at high school Sunday

The Bel Air Police Department and Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company will hold an active assailant drill Sunday morning at Bel Air High School.

“It’s something we want to do to be prepared,” Bel Air Police Chief Charles Moore said Thursday. “You look at Parkland, other things around the country, and you want to be prepared, God forbid, something should happen in Harford County and Bel Air. We want our officers to be prepared for a crisis of that magnitude.”

The drill, which will begin around 8 a.m., will include all aspects of such an incident, Moore said, from the assailant going into the building, to eliminating the threat, to rendering first aid and taking the victims to the hospital.

About 60 people, including citizens as victims, will be participating, Moore said.

In addition to Bel Air Police and fire company, Harford County Public Schools, Harford County Department of Emergency Services, Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police and Upper Chesapeake Medical Center will participate, according to a news release from the police department.

A number of priorities are being evaluated during this simulation, including the combined readiness of multiple agencies during an active assailant incident and our ability to alter the direction of a premeditated assault; creating an environment which will enable law enforcement to practice tactical techniques in a hostile environment; evaluating the life preservation abilities of law enforcement/fire and EMS during the transition from a tactical to a medical response; and evaluating Upper Chesapeake Medical Center’s performance during a mass casualty situation.

The public is reminded to anticipate seeing a heightened law enforcement/public safety presence at Bel Air High School and expect minor delays along Kenmore Avenue and other roads surrounding the campus.

A similar drill was held at Bel Air Middle School in July 2016.