Harford Sheriff's Office 'very pleased' with turnout and interest for active church shooter seminar

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office hosted several hundred people for its seminar on active shooters at Mountain Christian Church in Joppa Thursday morning, officials said.

More than 460 people had registered for the event, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Cristie Kahler.

The event was called the Active Shooter Awareness Seminar, according to a flyer posted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“The seminar included an overview of understanding an active shooter event and what you can do if you find yourself confronted with an active shooter…Run, Hide, Fight,” Kahler wrote in an email Thursday afternoon.

Organizers received “very positive” feedback from attendees, according to Kahler.

“We were very pleased with the turnout and interest in the event,” she wrote.