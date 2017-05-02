Fire damages Abingdon apartments Tuesday

Fire heavily damaged an apartment building in Abingdon Tuesday morning.

The Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Association reported on its media Facebook page around 9 a.m. that multiple companies had responded to the 500 block of Eastview Terrace, off South Tollgate Road.

"Crews arrived with fire showing from the third floor area and deck," the association reported. The fire went to a second alarm.

No injuries have been reported. The bulk of the fire was contained shortly after 9:30 a.m., the association reported.

Association spokesperson Rich Gardiner said the fire was declared under control 10:15 a.m.

There were initial reports of person trapped in the building which were determined unfounded, Gardiner said.

Responding units came from Abingdon, Bel Air, Joppa-Magnolia and Aberdeen Proving Ground in Harford County and Kingsville and White Marsh in Baltimore County.

Fire equipment and personnel remain at the scene conducting salvage operations and making sure the fire is completely out, according to Gardiner.

This story will be updated.