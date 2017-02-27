Abingdon volunteers recall that "most tragic day" in 2016

Firefighters and EMS providers have an extremely tough time with the emotions involved in treating a civilian who has been seriously hurt, but it becomes even more difficult when that patient is a fellow first responder, which Abingdon Fire Company members had to deal with when responding to the scene of the fatal shooting of two Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies last February.

“Somehow, the crews that were there fought through all that, relied on their training and exhausted every last option, never gave up and tried to attempt to change the outcome on that call that I’m pretty sure some us knew was pretty bleak to begin with,” Fire Chief Robert Glassman said during Abingdon’s annual awards banquet Saturday.

Glassman was part of a group of nine fire company members who responded to the Feb. 10, 2016 shooting of Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon at the Boulevard at Box Hill shopping center.

Senior Deputy Dailey was shot in the shopping center’s Panera Bread restaurant as he tried to talk with suspect David Brian Evans. The suspect left the crowded restaurant, walked across the street to a senior citizen apartment complex and was sitting in his vehicle when he shot at approaching police, mortally wounding DFC Logsdon. Evans was killed by return fire from the officers.

Glassman called Feb. 10 “the most tragic day in the history of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.” It was the first time Sheriff’s Office deputies had been killed in the line of duty since Constable Frank Bateman was shot and mortally wounded in 1899.

“Our members treated both deputies [Dailey and Logsdon] in some way, shape or form,” Glassman said.

The chief received the fire company’s Medal of Merit, which is granted for “outstanding service,” along with Mike Elwarner, Jeremy Drehmer, Brittany Spies, John Terrell, Christopher Bresline, Steven Muccioli, Eric Cole and Paul Blevins.

The group includes volunteer fire company members and paid EMS workers.

They were honored “for extraordinary heroism and professionalism while providing Emergency Medical Service to Harford County Sheriff’s deputies Patrick Dailey and Mark Logsdon,” according to the certificates of merit.

Hall of Famers

Four Abingdon members were inducted into the Harford-Cecil Volunteer Firemen’s Association Hall of Fame during the banquet.

Two long-serving members of the company auxiliary, Ruth Anderson and Virginia “Sis” Riley, were inducted into the association’s hall of fame for auxiliary members.

Anderson was not present Saturday, but Riley attended with her son, Bruce. Her late husband, Charles Riley, had been a long-serving member of Abingdon — he died in 2005, according to Bruce Riley.

Steve Pennington and Steve Yealdhall were inducted into the Hall of Fame on the firefighting side.

Top awards

Sarah Bellamy was named the company’s EMS Person of the Year for 2016. Susie Tingler, the EMS chief, recalled when she and Bellamy responded to a 911 call at Edgewood Middle School, where Bellamy had been a student, and was recognized by teachers and staff.

Bellamy, who graduated from Harford Technical High School last year, was then invited to speak to the middle school students, according to Tingler.

Fire Capt. Samuel Hobbs III was named Fire Person of the Year for 2016.

The top EMS responders for 2016 were Steven Katsikides, who had 213 calls, Aleq Lewis, 202; Susan Tingler, 186; Jacquelyn Amato, 156; Dom Marion-Henson, 134; Steven Muccioli, 116; Rodnie Matute, 113; Sarah Bellamy, 102; Jessica Fiedler, 95; Sarah Ford, 93; Gregory Irvin, 75; Donna Averion Laird, 70; Steven Duvall, 65, Samantha English, 61; Eric Lopes, 55; Ronald Brown, 52, Taylor Cedrone, 52; Melanie Lloyd, 51; Matthew Sines, 49; Michelle Rozboril, 45 and Chavez Wilson, 45 calls.

The top fire responders were Devonte Macklin, who had 628 calls, Benjamin Keck Jr., 484; Christopher Breslin, 457; Charles Williams, 456; Jeremy Drehmer, 439; Jesse Spruell, 408; Eric Lopes, 363; Robert Glassman, 324; Samuel Hobbs III, 317; Zachary Boyce, 310; Collin Hobbs, 293; Steven Muccioli, 287; Kenneth Vanderwiele, 251; Brett Boyce, 245; Aleq Lewis, 213; Jonathan Hofmeister, 208; Gregory Simons, 206; Chris Guida, 195; William Hawks, 192 and Coy Bushman, 179 calls.

Abingdon handled 4,074 ambulance calls and 1,014 fire calls in 2016 — 686 of those calls required a combined fire and EMS response. Glassman noted there had been “record-breaking” increases in the number of fire and EMS calls.