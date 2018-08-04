Abingdon woman, 34, dies after hitting parked car, two homes in residential community

An Abingdon woman died after hitting a parked car and two houses in Abingdon Saturday afternoon, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Erica Marie Rohal, 34, of Abingdon, died following the crash in the 200 block of Kensington Parkway in Abingdon reported around 2:50 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called to the area shortly before 3 p.m. for a single-vehicle accident, according to the release.

When deputies arrived, they found a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe in the backyard of a home in the block, the sheriff’s office said.

Rohal was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Preliminary information indicates Rohal was traveling west on Kensington Parkway when, for unknown reasons, she hit a parked vehicle, two houses and several other fixed objects before the vehicle rolled and came to rest on its roof, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash, police said.

A building inspector responded to the scene and determined the homes were safe for occupation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Crash Team responded to the scene to assume the investigation into the cause and circumstances of the crash and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded and will perform an autopsy to determine if a medical condition, drugs or alcohol contributed the crash.

Rohal was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, which is under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

No further information is available.

​Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit at 443-409-3324.