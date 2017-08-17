Suspect sought in robbery of second BB&T branch in Harford

The BB&T Bank branch in Abingdon was robbed Tuesday morning, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

It was the second bank robbery at a BB&T Bank branch in Harford County in two days. On Monday, a Baltimore County man was arrested and charged after robbing the BB&T branch in Churchville.

Around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, a man entered the bank in the 2100 block of Laurel Bush Road in Abingdon and handed a teller a note, according to a post on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

In the note, the robbery implied he had a weapon and demanded money from the teller, according to the sheriff's office. The robber ran out of the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robber is described as a black man, 35 to 40 years old. He was 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall with an average build and mustache, according to the sheriff's office. He was wearing black sunglasses, a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Donald Kramer, 410-879-7929.

Callers who want to remain anonymous may report tips through the tipline. If the information provided leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, callers may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

To be eligible for a reward, callers should submit information online at http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted; by text to Metro Crime Stoppers at "CRIMES" (274637), begin the message "MCS," then add the information; or by phone to Harford Crime Solvers, 1-888-540-8477.

First BB&T branch hit

On Monday, shortly after 10 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to a report of a robbery at the BB&T Bank in the 2900 block of Churchville Road in Churchville, according to a press release.

Witnesses told investigators that the robber, later identified as Keith Stacy Taylor, 38, of Essex, entered the bank, walked up to a teller and asked about opening a checking account. Taylor allegedly handed the teller a note informing her of a bank robbery. He then left the scene after allegedly receiving money from the teller, according to the release.

A sheriff's deputy saw a van being driven by a man matching the robber's description and it was stopped by state police, who saw money on the front seat.

Taylor is charged with robbery and theft less than $1,000 and is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.