Disabled Aberdeen man's wheelchair is missing

A wheelchair was stolen from a disabled Aberdeen man Friday afternoon, city police said.

Aberdeen police officers were called to a home on Defense Drive around 12:30 p.m., when a man reported he had left his wheelchair on the sidewalk in front of his home around 11:20 a.m. that day, according to a news release from Aberdeen Police Department.

When he returned 30 minutes later, it was gone, the man told police.

It is unknown if a neighbor thought the wheelchair was abandoned and removed it, or if the wheelchair was intentionally stolen, police said.

The wheelchair has a reclining backrest and the leg rests have been removed. It has a blue felt seat and backrest, and had a white seat cushion at the time it was taken, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ofc. Upham at 410-272-2121.