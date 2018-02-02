Aberdeen Police arrest two, seize firearm and thousands of rounds of ammunition

Aberdeen Police arrested two men and seized a handgun along with thousands of rounds of ammunition following a vehicle chase Wednesday involving one of the suspects, according to police.

Police pulled over Brandon Tyre Jones, 37, of Aberdeen, as he was driving a 2004 Mercedes Benz along Center Deen Avenue, according to a news release issued Thursday night by the Aberdeen Police Department.

Police stopped Jones for a window tint violation, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Shannon Persuhn.

Jones fled in his vehicle a few minutes after police stopped him. He led police on a chase that ended in Havre de Grace around Route 40 and Revolution Street, according to the release.

The chase ended when Jones’ vehicle was disabled because his “low profile tires” went flat, Persuhn wrote in an email Thursday. Havre de Grace Police officers helped during the chase, and no one was injured, according to Persuhn.

Police arrested Jones after the chase, according to the release. Police searched his car and found evidence they used to obtain a search warrant they executed at a residence in the unit block of New County Road in Aberdeen at 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

At the residence, police seized a loaded .45 cal. handgun, firearm magazines and parts, plus more than 9,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibers, including 7.62 rifle cartridges and 12-gauge shotgun shells, according to the news release.

Andre Evans-El, who lives at the New County Road residence, was arrested “as a result of the search warrant,” according to the release. Evans-El, 36, has been charged with illegal possession of a regulated firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and possessing firearms with a felony conviction, according to police.

Evans-El was held on $5,000 bond and was released from jail Thursday, according to online court records.

Jones has been held without bond, according to police. He has been charged with two counts of having a concealed dangerous weapon, disturbing the peace, obstructing and hindering, disorderly conduct, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, failure to obey lawful orders and 10 counts of illegal possession of ammunition, according to online court records.

He was out on bond when he was arrested Wednesday, having been arrested Jan. 14 and charged with multiple firearms offenses, according to police.

Jones was indicted on the prior case Wednesday; he is charged with four counts of possession a firearm with a felony conviction, four counts of illegal possession of a regulated firearm, four counts of possession of firearms, illegal possession of ammunition and three counts of possession of a stolen firearm, according to court records.

That case is based on an incident separate from Thursday’s seizure, according to Persuhn. She stated stolen firearms and ammunition had been seized at a residence in the 100 block of Post Road in Aberdeen — she gave the same address that is listed as Jones’ residence in court records.

“We're unsure at this time if it is personal use or if he is involved in the illegal sale of guns/[ammunition],” Persuhn wrote regarding both seizures.