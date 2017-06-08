Aberdeen mayor, city council moving forward in face of division

One Aberdeen City Council member has been saying for months the city doesn't have a vision, and the lack of one has contributed to the division among the council.

The mayor and four council members are hoping to rectify that at an upcoming session during which they will work together to generate an idea of where Aberdeen is heading not only in the next few months and years, but also in the next decade and longer. They hope to have a date for that session by the end of the week.

"We need to assess what our needs are, what are strengths are, think about catastrophic needs to address," Council member Sandra Landbeck, the most vocal about Aberdeen's lack of vision, said during Monday night's city council meeting. "We need to prioritize them, come to a consensus, then we'll have a vision."

During Monday's meeting, Mayor Patrick McGrady offered some of his ideas for what Aberdeen should be like.

"Aberdeen is a place where people love to live, where people feel safe in their homes and neighborhood," he said.

McGrady sees the city as being more people-centric, with single-family homes, townhouses, apartments, tiny houses, duplexes, triplexes and boarding houses. He'd like walking and biking connections between different parts of town.

He wants the business climate to be less restrictive than it is in neighboring jurisdictions "so people want to come here," he said. "A place where people gather to talk, do business and share in their living experience."

He'd like a "yes, and here's how" mentality across the city. He'd like to restore the central people area of the city - the historic downtown - as well as look at possible commercial development on the east side of town so people can shop in their own neighborhoods.

"There is so much opportunity," McGrady said. "Aberdeen is a dynamic location, so there's a lot of opportunity."

Landbeck said McGrady's offerings on a city vision are a "marvelous start."

"I'm so very happy to see the mayor coming up with his vision, and I really like the vision he has," she said. "This is his power. He goes to our city manager and says 'This is our vision, make sure the employees carry this out, that our budget fits this vision.'"

The mayor's job is not to be the CEO of the city, she said. That responsibility, she said, falls to the city manager. That's why she and two other council members voted at the May 8 meeting to, in the city's charter, change two functions of the mayor and clarify a third, she said. They didn't change the form of city government - a city council and city manager - that was established in 1992, she said.

McGrady disagreed, however, and said by its title, the legislation restructured the city's form of government, and he believes it's something the voters in Aberdeen should have a say about. The mayor is trying to garner enough signatures (1,990, 20 percent of the registered voters of Aberdeen) to bring the charter changes to referendum.

Among those changes approved by Landbeck and Council members Tim Lindecamp and Melvin Taylor (McGrady and Council member Steven Goodin voted against the changes) was to make the mayor, whomever it is, part of the legislative body of Aberdeen.

"You can't be the mayor and legislative at the same time," Landbeck said.

The changes also move the budget preparation process from the mayor to the city manager.

Council member Tim Lindecamp, who took the mayor to task during the May 22 council meeting for contributing to a divide among the council members, said in governments where the executive prepares the budget, he does not vote on it. He cited the federal government and the state of Maryland. In nearby Havre de Grace, the mayor prepares the budget, but he doesn't vote on it.

"It comes down to basic high school government," Lindecamp said. "You have to have a separation of power."

The clarification Landbeck said was made was to have the mayor seek input and advice from the council members when making appointments to board and commissions. The mayor still has the power to make the appointments, she said.

"He's already doing that and it has made for a better diversity," Landbeck said.

McGrady has been actively soliciting signatures for his petition, which must be done by June 17, he said.

"I want people of the city to sign off on the form of government," McGrady said, that's why he sent the letter seeking signatures for the petition.

The letter caught Taylor off-guard, he said, not only that he received it at home, but that someone used Sunday's service at his church as an opportunity to collect signatures.

"I was shocked to receive such a letter at my house," Taylor said. "And just how urgent is it you could interrupt a service to gather names?"