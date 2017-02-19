Baltimore County man charged with assault in Aberdeen

A Baltimore County man has been charged with trying to run over an Aberdeen man Saturday evening, city police said.

Aberdeen police officers responded shortly before 5 p.m. to the 600 block of Walker Street for a motor vehicle collision.

They determined that a 41-year-old man who lived in the block was hit by a vehicle allegedly operated by 38-year old George Elmer Wagner 3rd, from the first block of Winfrey Court in Nottingham, according to a news release from Aberdeen Police Department.

Wagner and his brother came to the victim's residence to confront the victim about an ongoing juvenile issue between Wagner's nephew and the victim's son, according to the release.

After an argument, Wagner got into a Honda Pilot and drove away only to turn around and allegedly drive toward the victim. Wagner allegedly maneuvered the vehicle over a curb and onto a sidewalk, where he struck the victim, according to the release.

Wagner and his brother allegedly fled the scene. The victim sustained multiple abrasions to his right hand and an injury to his right foot. Paramedics from the Aberdeen Fire Department responded to the scene but the victim refused to be taken to an emergency room.

Police contacted Wagner by phone but he refused to come to the police department for an interview, according to the release. The officer was issued a warrant for Wagner's arrest; he. turned himself police later in the evening.

Wagner is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He was taken to Harford County Detention Center, where he was released on $25,000 bond.