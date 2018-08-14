Aberdeen begins issuing warning notices for not complying with new trash regulations

The city of Aberdeen began issuing warnings this week to residents who aren’t properly using their new trash and recycling receptacles.

On Monday, the first day the warnings were issued, public works crews distributed yellow door hanger signs to the residents in the city’s Zone 1, which has about 1,100 customers, City Manager Randy Robertson said.

The door hanger explains the city’s new trash collection policy.

In that zone, door signs were delivered to 26 residents, less than 3 percent of its customers, for non-compliance, Robertson told the mayor and city council at their meeting Monday night.

“We’re very happy that number if relatively low,” Robertson said.

The city has about 4,500 trash customers, which Robertson said translates to less than 100 warnings that will need to be issued this week.

The city has been working on its new trash program in earnest since January.

Nearly 9,000 trash containers — one blue for recycling and one green for trash — were bought distributed this spring to each city resident to be used for refuse collection.

On July 1, the old sticker program was eliminated and residents were required to begin using the new containers.

Since then, according to the latest edition of the city’s e-newsletter, “the City has been trying to guide and assist individuals who have the rare exception warranting not using the City cans.”

After a six-week adjustment period, the city will be issuing the warnings to people who continue to not use the city-provided cans.

“We know there will be a few who merit an exception to using the new cans, but the exceptions must be rare,” the city wrote in its newsletter.

For those who have a real problem with using the new containers, the warning tags provide a number for residents to call and outline the exemption process, Robertson said.

Warnings will be issued a couple times before further action is taken, which may include not picking up refuse or recycling, according to the city.

In addition to buying the new recepticles, the City Council also agreed to absorb the cost of trash collection in the city, providing it as a city service.

The city is also urging residents to keep the lids on both containers, particularly in light of all the rain that fell last month and so far this month.

“The taxpayers of Aberdeen are charged for refuse by the amount of weight that’s deposited. When a trash can has water in it and it’s dumped into the truck, the taxpayer absorbs that cost as well,” the e newsletter states.

