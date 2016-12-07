After another delay, Aberdeen election tie rules slated for adoption by the end of 2016

Aberdeen Mayor Patrick McGrady expects that he and the City Council will finally "slay the beast" and adopt a charter amendment resolution to resolve election ties by the end of this year, following the unanimous approval Monday of 19 amendments to Resolution 16-CR-02.

The amendments are the result of collaboration among city leaders, members of the Aberdeen Board of Elections, Harford County Board of Elections officials and City Attorney Fred Sussman. The various parties have spent nearly eight weeks debating the appropriate language for the legislation since it was introduced Oct. 10.

If the resolution is approved, the city charter will be amended to allow for a special runoff election to settle a tie among two or more candidates for either the mayor or City Council.

The amendments to the resolution, approved Monday, include using "a game of chance" as a last resort if the candidates are still tied after a second runoff.

Now that finally changes have been approved, Aberdeen residents and council members can spend the time between now and the final council meeting in December – currently scheduled for Dec. 19 – to "dig into this" and make sure the amended resolution is acceptable, according to McGrady.

"If there are no more amendments at our next meeting, [we'll] adopt this charter resolution and maybe we'll kill it by the end of the year," McGrady said.

McGrady, who was elected to his first term in November of 2015, was locked in a stalemate for five months with council members Sandra Landbeck, Melvin Taylor and Tim Lindecamp over the mayor's nominees for a fourth council member after two council candidates were tied in the November election.

The mayor had to nominate people for the fourth seat, who would be approved by the council, because the charter does not have a provision for a runoff election to settle ties.

The council approved Steve Goodin for the fourth seat in April, McGrady's third nominee. City, county and state leaders have been working since then on a way to resolve future election ties. The Maryland General Assembly approved a law during its 2016 session earlier in the year requiring municipalities to fill elected offices left vacant by a tie vote within 90 days.

Most of the amendments to the charter change approved Monday cover changes in the text of the resolution. Amendment No. 14 states that, if there is a tie in the mayoral election, the incumbent mayor will remain in office "until the mayor's successor qualifies and takes office."

Amendment No. 17 clarifies that the only city voters eligible to cast ballots in a runoff are those who were already registered as of the "regular election."

The 18th and 19th amendments cover using games of chance to break a stubborn tie. A second runoff election will be held if a tie remains after the first runoff. The "newly-elected" City Council members will select the winner by majority vote if the candidates are tied after the second runoff.

But, if the council cannot select a winner within 30 days of when the Aberdeen Board of Elections has certified the results of the second runoff, the elections board will select a winner "by a game of chance determined and conducted by the board in public between the tied candidates," according to the amendments.

"Hopefully, we'll be able to be done with this [resolution] at our next meeting," McGrady said.