Aberdeen Police administer Narcan while investigating New Year's stabbing

Aberdeen Police officers had to administer Narcan to an overdose victim while investigating a stabbing early New Year’s Day, police said.

The department received a call around 12:30 a.m. Monday, just after the new year began, for a report of a stabbing in the 400 block of Dawn Court in the Hillsdale community, Aberdeen Police Lt. Will Reiber said.

A 24-year-old man was found lying outside the home with friends applying pressure to a stab wound to his lower abdomen, he said.

The stabbing was the result of a dispute, Reiber said.

The suspect, described as a black man with dreadlocks who was wearing a red shirt, fled immediately afterward.

Police searched but could not find anyone in the area. A suspect had not been identified as of Wednesday.

The victim was flown by Medevac to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he underwent surgery, Reiber said.

His condition was not available Wednesday.

While officers were investigating the stabbing, one of the witnesses overdosed on suspected heroin, or other opioid, at the scene, Reiber said.

Officers administered Narcan to the male, who was taken to Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, Reiber said.