Aberdeen Police investigate non-fatal stabbing Sunday

Aberdeen city police say they are investigating the stabbing of a 19-year-old man that occurred Sunday on the city’s east side.

Aberdeen Police Department officers were called around 8:50 p.m. to the first block of Liberty Street where they found the victim suffering from a single stab wound to the back, according to a news release.

An initial investigation found the stabbing occurred in the 100 block of Allendale Avenue, police said, which is some distance away from where the victim was found.

The victim was transported by Medevac to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where police said he was in stable condition early Monday morning.

The details of the investigation are still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Alexander of the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121.