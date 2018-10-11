Aberdeen police seek suspect in Thursday stabbing

Aberdeen Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in the city Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 1:57 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Custis Street and South Philadelphia Boulevard for a man who had been stabbed, according to an Aberdeen Police Department news release.

The victim, 32, was stabbed in the upper torso, according to the news release. He was taken to a regional trauma center by an Aberdeen Fire Department ambulance.

The police department did not identify the victim and said his condition was not known as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

Detectives from the police department’s Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and were able to develop a possible suspect through surveillance cameras in the area, police said.

The suspect is a black man with long hair, who was last seen wearing a white or light-colored shirt, gray or light cargo style shorts, and white sneakers, according to the news release. The suspect left the area driving what appeared to be a burgundy or brown Honda.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Det. Sgt. Tomlinson or Det. Alexander at 410-272-2121. All tips are confidential, police said.

Read more from The Aegis. »

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS

avought@theaegis.com