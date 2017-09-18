Argument between neighbors escalates to fight, stabbing in Aberdeen

What started as an argument between two neighbors Sunday night ended with one of them stabbed and the other arrested, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Aberdeen Police and Harford County sheriff’s deputies were called around 8:25 p.m. Sunday to the Chick-fil-A restaurant in the 1000 block of Beards Hill Road in Aberdeen, where a man was suffering from a stab wound.

When Aberdeen officers arrived, the found a man unconscious in the back seat of a car with a chest wound, according to Lt. Will Reiber of the Aberdeen Police Department. Two other people were with the victim in the car, which was parked in the parking lot, he said.

Aberdeen officers determined the stabbing happened in the 3400 block of Churchville Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The location is outside the Aberdeen city limits between North Stepney and Carsins Run roads.

Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct responded to the Chick-fil-A and found Danilo Cacho, 58, of the 3400 block of Churchville Road, suffering from a stab wound to the upper body.

Medics from the Aberdeen Fire Department treated Cacho at the scene and subsequently took him by ambulance to the Joppa Magnolia Fire Company, where he was then airlifted to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore by a Maryland State Police helicopter, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Cacho was listed in critical but stable condition on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Deputies also responded to the 3400 block of Churchville Road, where they determined the assault started with an argument that escalated into a fight and ended when Jaime Cristobal Roxas, 65, allegedly stabbed Cacho, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Roxas and Cacho are neighbors, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Aberdeen Police officers and their police dog and Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to find Roxas and arrest him. Reiber said the police dog bit Roxas during his arrest because Roxas was not cooperating.

Detectives searched Roxas’ property and found the knife allegedly used in the assault, police said.

After being interviewed by Sheriff’s Office detectives, Roxas was charged with attempted second-degree murder, first- and second degree assault and reckless endangerment.

He was taken to the Harford County Detention Center where, as of Monday afternoon, he was being held on $100,000 bail.