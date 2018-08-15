Woman allegedly stabs 70-year-old man in Aberdeen over 'property,' police say

An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman who allegedly stabbed a 70-year-old man in Aberdeen Monday night, Aberdeen Police said.

Officers were called to the first block of East Bel Air Avenue in Aberdeen around 11:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, officers found a 70-year-old man suffering from a serious stab wound to his lower calf, Aberdeen Police Lt. Will Reiber wrote in a news release.

The wound required application of a combat tourniquet to stop the bleeding, Reiber said.

Aberdeen Fire & EMS arrived on the scene and took the man to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air.

A preliminary investigation by detectives determined the victim was in an apartment when Miranda L. Pounds, 44, allegedly entered the apartment and confronted him, Reiber said. Pounds allegedly slapped the victim in the face and then stabbed him in the leg over a “property” dispute.

After the stabbing, Pounds ran off, Reiber said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Pounds charging her with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, he said. Pounds remained at large Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Pounds is asked to contact the Aberdeen Police Department, 410-272-2121.

