Aberdeen man stabs intruder in his home, police say

In what Aberdeen Police are calling a case of self-defense, a man who allegedly broke into a house early Saturday morning was stabbed and seriously wounded by the man who lives there.

Patrol officers responded to the first block of Liberty Street around 6:20 a.m. Saturday for a reported of a stabbing, according to Sgt. Will Reiber of Aberdeen Police Department.

The resident, who was sleeping in the living room area, told the officers he was awakened to find a man with a pistol walking by him. The resident said he grabbed a nearby paring knife, confronted the intruder and stabbed the man in the torso, Reiber said.

The intruder, who has since been identified as Avalon Rosette of Aberdeen, ran out of the house but not before firing a shot toward the resident, Reiber said. The bullet hit the door.

Rosette drove off in his vehicle and was later found by Maryland State Police troopers on the side of I-95 in his car following an accident, according to Reiber.

Rosette was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with life-threatening injuries, Reiber said. He remained at shock trauma Monday morning in stable condition, according to police.

Upon his release from the hospital, Rosette will be charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and firearms violations, Reiber said.

The motive for the alleged break-in is unclear, Reiber said, but investigators have concluded the resident and Rosette knew each other.

No charges are pending against the resident, Reiber said, but the case will be forwarded to the Harford County State's Attorney's Office for review.

He declined to identify the resident of the home

"As it stands now, this appears to be a case of self-defense," Reiber said.

One other person was in the house at the time of the break-in, he said.