Skimming devices becoming more advanced police in Harford say

Skimming devices, used by criminals to read data from the magnetic strip on debit and credit cards to steal the numbers, are becoming more and more advanced, according to police who found one late last week in Aberdeen.

Most such devices are now being placed inside gas pumps and ATMs, where they are out of sight, according to Aberdeen police.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has also investigated several incidents of skimming devices that have ranged from gas pumps and ATMs at convenience stores, gas stations and banks, Cristie Kahler, director of media relations for the Sheriff’s Office said.

“With new technology, many of these devises are now able to be accessed remotely, with no attached faceplate,” Kahler said. “Sadly, in today's high-tech world, the only guaranteed method of defense is to avoid use and take cash directly from a teller at your financial institution.”

Last week, an employee of Spigler Petroleum Equipment, who was servicing the gas pumps found a device on a pump at the Wawa at 231 N. Philadelphia Blvd. in Aberdeen, police said.

Anyone who paid with a debit or credit card at the Wawa gas pumps prior to April 19 should check their bank statements and report any fraud to their bank and the police, according to the release.

Most skimming devices are placed inside of gas pumps and ATMs where they are out of sight, according to police, who said thieves have to tinker with the pump or ATM to stash their device inside.

“We suggest community members frequently check their accounts to notice any fraudulent or unusual activity,” Kahler said. “Devices that attach to the front face of an ATM can be detected by checking to see if it is loose or appears as though it is out of place on the machine.”

To avoid becoming a victim, police suggest choosing gas pumps that are closest to cashiers and within their sight; avoiding standalone ATMs in corners of stores or out-of-the-way areas; inspecting and wiggling the card reader slot and surrounding areas for anything that looks mismatched, loose or out of place; and making sure no one is watching you enter your PIN, or filming you with a cell phone.

Using a cell phone to check for a possible skimming device is another line of defense, police said. Many skimming devices have Bluetooth technology to transmit stolen card information electronically. By enabling the Bluetooth on a cell phone you can check for unusual devices that are active in the area. Most skimming devices will be listed as a long set of numbers.

Anyone with information regarding the incident in Aberdeen is asked to call the Aberdeen Police Department, 410-272-2121. All tips are confidential.