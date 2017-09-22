Aberdeen to shave sections of sidewalks to reduce trips, falls

Rather than tear up entire sections of sidewalks in Aberdeen, the city has hired a company to shave sections of the pavement so they’re level to reduce tripping hazards.

“The primary purpose of the program is to eliminate or minimize trip hazards that result from the lifting and settling of concrete sidewalks,” Aberdeen Public Works Director Kyle Torster said in an email.

“The goal is to stretch the city’s budget to bring sidewalks back into ADA compliance without having to demolish and construct new sidewalks, which often are in good shape with the exception of settling or lifting of the panels that occurs over time.”

Using the information provided by the City of Aberdeen, Precision Concrete surveyed three areas to identify sidewalk hazards that create trip and fall liabilities as determined by the Americans with Disabilities Act. In three areas of the east side of Route 40, Precision Concrete Cutting will remove 519 sidewalk trip hazards and 13 feet of curb trip hazards, meeting or exceeding ADA and OSHA requirements, according to city officials.

The process also has less of an impact and is less disruptive and time consuming to the business or residents at a fraction of the cost of replacing sidewalks, Torster said. While the sidewalks are being repaired, they will still be open and no heavy equipment or traffic control will be required. The contractor will remove all debris and recycle the concrete waste materials and leave the area clean and trip hazard-free.

The city will spend $34,000 this year to fix sidewalk sections on Rigdon Road, Osborne Alley, Church Green Road, Post Road, Roosevelt Avenue, East Bel Air Avenue, Hillcrest area, Windemere area and Farm Road, Torster said.

Work will be done Monday through Wednesday along East Bel Air Avenue and its cross streets, then move Sept. 28 to Oct. 4 to the Hillcrest Drive area and its cross streets, according to information the city posted on Facebook. Finally, they’ll work on the sidewalks along Farm Road and its cross streets on Oct. 5 and 6. Work will be done between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day.

The sidewalk infrastructure in those areas is in “generally good structural condition,” city officials said in the Facebook post, which makes it “an ideal application for our precision-concrete-cutting repair method.”

This is the second year Aberdeen has used this process, Torster said. Last year, the city paid Precision Concrete $56,000 to shave sidewalks along West Bel Air Avenue from Route 40 to Law Street, sections of Parke Street and James Street, Edmund Street from Custis Street to South Drive and sections of Holly Drive and Pinehurst and Elmhurst streets.