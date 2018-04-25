Two charged in Sunday shooting in Aberdeen, police investigating connection to 2016 shooting of same man

Two men have been charged in connection with Sunday’s shooting of a man sitting outside his Aberdeen home. The victim also was shot while sitting inside his home in 2016.

“Officers have not established if [Sunday’s shooting] is connected to the 2016 shooting, however that aspect is being investigated,” Lt. Will Reiber, of Aberdeen Police Department, said Wednesday.

Larry Woody, of the 200 block of Angus Road, told police he was shot as he was sitting outside his home in his car, according to Aberdeen Police.

He drove himself to the police station on Parke Street, from where was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, for medical treatment.

“The victim was targeted, it was not a random act,” Reiber said.

Charged in the incident are Robert Bacote, 42, of the 2000 block of North Washington Street in Baltimore, and Brian Gill, 35, 4300 block of Chapel Road in Perry Hall.

Both are charged with having a handgun on his person, attempted first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault. They are being held without bail at Harford County Detention Center.

“Hopefully this bring some closure for the victim and the community,” Reiber said.

On Aug. 7, 2016, also a Sunday, Woody was seated inside his home when police said he was shot multiple times by someone who was outside the dwelling.

At the time, police said they were looking for a single assailant and also said they believed Woody was targeted.

Woody’s family offered a reward, but no arrests were ever made in connection with the earlier shooting.