Aberdeen Police say man, 62, shot on Monday was also victim of 2016 shooting

Aberdeen Police say a 62-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded while sitting in a parked vehicle near his house early Monday morning.

Police said the same man was shot and wounded while sitting inside his house in 2016.

According to a Aberdeen Police Department news release, at approximately 5:44 a.m. Monday, a man entered the Aberdeen Police Department headquarters suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Officers provided the victim immediate assistance and summoned the Aberdeen Fire Department EMS, according to the release.

The victim was transported to John’s Hopkins Bayview Hospital in Baltimore, where police said he was listed in critical condition as of 11 a.m.

Police said their preliminary investigation revealed the victim was shot while seated inside his parked vehicle outside of his residence in the 200 block of Angus Road.

After the shooting, the victim immediately drove to the police station to seek assistance, a distance of approximately 1.4 miles.

Investigators do not believe this shooting was a random act of violence.

In August of 2016, Aberdeen Police investigated a similar shooting involving the same victim who was shot while sitting inside his residence. That incident remains unsolved, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call Detective Sergeant Tomlinson of the Aberdeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 410-272-2121.

This story will be updated.