Aberdeen gets loan for sewer work at 2.12 percent

The Aberdeen city government has completed borrowing $1,395,178 to pay for two sewer system improvement projects, the design of a third and the purchase of two pieces of equipment needed for the municipal sewer system.

The city issued a short-term note through a private negotiated sale with Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company, or M&T, according to legislation the City Council unanimously approved on Feb. 13, following a public hearing that evening.

The interest on the five-year note is 2.12 percent, City Finance Director Opiribo Jack said Wednesday. The loan closed March 15, two days after the City Council approved a resolution accepting the interest rate.

This is the first instance that Aberdeen has entered into a short-term borrowing arrangement since a charter amendment was adopted last fall that raised the limit on short term loans from $1 million to $3 million.

The higher limit was requested by the finance director, and council members said at the time it would facilitate borrowing smaller amounts of money for shorter terms, rather than having to undertake a lengthy process of selling bonds through competitive bidding.

The projects being financed by the loan include replacement of a manhole in the vicinity of Edmund Street and Wyn Mar Avenue, $85,000; upgrading the James Street interceptor, $580,000; design of an influent screen replacement at the wastewater treatment plant, $448,865; purchase of a replacement jet truck used to unclog sewer lines, $448,685; and purchase of a wheel loader for repair work, $146,893.

Those expenditures were approved during adoption of the current city budget last spring, according to mayor Patrick McGrady.