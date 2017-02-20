Aberdeen council OKs borrowing nearly $1.4 million for sewer repairs, equipment

Aberdeen city government is preparing to borrow $1,395,178 to pay for two sewer system improvement projects, the design of a third and the purchase of two pieces of equipment needed for the municipal sewer system.

The borrowing will be via the sale of a short-term note through a private negotiated sale with Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company, or M&T, according to legislation the City Council unanimously approved at its most recent meeting on Feb. 13.

The legislation, which was approved following a public hearing during which no one spoke, follows emergency legislation that was approved last month to authorize the sale.

This will be the first instance that Aberdeen has entered into a short-term borrowing arrangement since a charter amendment was adopted last fall that raised the limit on such loans from $1 million to $3 million.

The higher limit was requested by the finance director, and council members said at the time it would facilitate borrowing smaller amounts of money for shorter terms, rather than having to undertake a lengthy process of selling bonds through competitive bidding.

The note will carry a five-year term. The interest rate will be determined at the time of sale, which is tentatively planned for the second week in March, city Finance Director Opiribo Jack said following the council meeting.

Based on market conditions, expectations are the interest rate will be in the low 2 percent range, Jack said.

Rates have been trending upward, and Stephen Winter, the city's bond counsel, urged the council members and Mayor Patrick McGrady to vote on the ordinance immeditately rather than waiting until the next council meeting in two weeks. It has been customary for the council under McGrady not to act on an ordinance until the meeting following the public hearing.

The projects to be financed by the loan include replacement of a manhole in the vicinity of Edmund Street and Wyn Mar Avenue, $85,000; upgrading the James Street interceptor, $580,000; design of an influent screen replacement at the wastewater treatment plant, $448,865; purchase of a replacement jet truck used to unclog sewer lines, $448,685; and purchase of a wheel loader for repair work, $146,893.

The expenditures were approved as part of the current city budget last spring, the mayor said.

According to the ordinance, once the loan rate is set, the council will be required to pass a resolution accepting the final terms of the loan.