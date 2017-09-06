Pizza delivery driver robbed in Aberdeen

A pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday evening in Aberdeen, city police said.

Aberdeen officers were called to the first block of East Bel Air Avenue at about 7:40 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery, according to Lt. Will Reiber.

The delivery driver told police a man stuck a gun in his face and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of cash, Reiber said. Then he ran off toward an apartment complex.

Because the robbery happened during a downpour, no witnesses were around to provide any information, Reiber said.

Aberdeen Police are asking anyone with information to call Det. Divel, 410-272-2121.

The robber was described as a black man, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall who was wearing a blue denim jacket, a black hoodie and black pants.

No injuries were reported.