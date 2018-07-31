Aberdeen man, 38, robbed of his carryout chicken while walking home from work

Two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old were charged over the weekend with robbing a man of the food he was bringing home after work, Aberdeen Police said.

A 38-year-old man was walking home from work just before midnight Saturday in the 100 block of West Bel Air Avenue, Aberdeen Police Department spokesperson Lt. Will Reiber said.

The man was carrying a plastic grocery bag when, as he walked through an alley between two businesses, he was attacked by two males, Reiber said.

The man was punched in the face, knocked to the ground, kicked at least once and the bag was ripped from his hand, according to Reiber.

Police later determined the victim was carrying carryout chicken, Reiber said.

The victim was taken to Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, where he was treated and released.

Three people — D’von Kevin Lincoln, 18, of the 700 block of West Bel Air Avenue in Aberdeen, Adasatee Love Evans, 18, who has addresses in the first block of Taft Street in Aberdeen and the 800 block of Windstream Way in Edgewood, and a 17-year-old male juvenile from Aberdeen — are charged with robbery. Lincoln and Evans are also charged with second-degree assault and theft less than $100, police said.

Evans was released on his own recognizance, and Lincoln has been released after posting $10,000 bond, according to online court records.

Someone from the downtown business community caught the robbery on video surveillance and provided the footbage to police, who, when out responding to a different call for service, noticed the people they were investigating were dressed the same as the robbery suspects, Reiber said. They were subsequently arrested.

“The unprovoked nature of the attack was alarming and senseless,” Reiber said. “Someone coming home from work and assaulted in that manner is very concerning and warrants that the public be made aware. We want the public to know if they see something out of the ordinary to please contact police.”