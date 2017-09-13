Suspect in two Aberdeen sexual assaults found his victims online, police say

Police in Aberdeen say one woman was raped and another sexually assaulted during an attempted rape by a suspect both victims had initially made contact with through an online classified service.

The two women were attacked within 24 hours of each other after arranging meetings with the suspect, Aberdeen Police said.

The first assault was Sunday around 9:20 p.m. on Carol Avenue; the second was Monday at 8:58 p.m. on Liberty Street.

Police are urging people who use such websites to be cautious and if they have information about either incident to call Aberdeen Police 410-272-2121.

Aberdeen Police are sharing their information with other law enforcement agencies and have received assistance from them in trying to apprehend the attacker, Aberdeen Police Lt. Will Reiber said Tuesday. Extra officers are on patrol throughout the city, he said.

“We don’t want to create public panic, but we want to make people aware of the threat in the community,” Reiber said. “Anyone involved in online activity needs to know this person is out there.”

Aberdeen Police received a call around 9:20 p.m. Sunday from a woman who said she was raped and robbed by a man with a knife in the first block of Carol Avenue, according to a police department news release.

After officers arrived, the victim was taken to Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, where she was treated and released, according to the release.

An Aberdeen police dog as well as a police dog from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office searched in the area of the assault, but a suspect was not found, police said.

The first victim, who Reiber said is in her 20s and lives in Aberdeen, told detectives she arranged to meet a man she had made contact with on Backpage, an online classified website.

After arranging the meeting, the woman walked toward Carol Avenue. As she approached, the woman said she was accosted by a tall, black man who was wearing a gray jacket and a facial mask. He placed a knife to her right side and escorted her onto a property, where he raped her at knifepoint, police said. The suspect took money from the woman and ran off.

Less than 24 hours later, just before 9 p.m. Monday, a woman reported that she had been assaulted and a man tried to rape her in the first block of Liberty Street.

The second victim was accosted as soon as she got out of her vehicle, Reiber said. She struggled and was able to thwart a rape, he said.

During the struggle, which she told police lasted several minutes, the victim was stabbed with the knife her attacker was carrying. The woman eventually broke free and the man ran off, Reiber said, but not before stealing her phone and shirt and flattening her tires.

The victim, who is in her 20s and lives outside Aberdeen city limits, suffered cuts, a puncture wound to her stomach and a head injury, Reiber said. She was also taken to Harford Memorial Hospital and has since been released.

She described her attacker as a black man in his 20s with a think build, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. His hood was over his head but it appeared he had short hair, the woman told police.

The man was not wearing a mask as described in the first assault, Reiber said.

The second victim told police she also made contact with her attacker on Backpage. the same online classified page the first victim used to arrange her meeting.

Police urge anyone who uses such online sites to arrange meetings to be cautious. If they arrange a meeting, do it in a public place like a restaurant or shopping center, Reiber said.

“Meeting an individual you’ve never met before in an isolated area should be flags if a person is trying to draw you into those types of encounters,” Reiber said.

The level of violence escalated from the first to the second incident, he said.

Reiber said it’s likely similar attacks have happened before in Harford County, even if they haven’t been reported to police.

“This is probably not the first time this has happened. While I have no knowledge that it has, for people who are predators, this is what they do,” he said.

Anyone who may have witnessed either of the attacks, who may have been assaulted and didn’t report it or who may have had similar conversations with someone online is asked to call Det. Divel at Aberdeen Police Department.

“It seems like we have a behavior pattern. But tht could deviate and we want people to be situationally aware,” Reiber said. “If you see something, say something. Something is suspicious, call police, don’t sit on it.”

“We don’t know who this individual is,” he said. “It’s a concern, because someone in our community was willing to rape someone in our community. We have an individual in the community that’s at large that committed an armed act of violence and rape. It’s obviously a concern and we want this person apprehended as soon as possible.”