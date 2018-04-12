Finishing touches being put on ramp at Aberdeen Post Office

The finishing touches are being put on the handicapped ramp outside the Aberdeen Post Office that took so many years to get built.

Mayor Patrick McGrady, who began the effort eight years ago to get the ramp, said he walks downtown every few days to check on the contractors’ progress.

Before the unseasonable weather over the weekend, McGrady said he had been told the contractors would be going through their final punch-list on Thursday. All that remained to be done Wednesday was installation of the railings.

Railings will be installed along the ramp and the existing railings along the steps are being replaced, McGrady said.

The old, wrought-iron railings are being removed and will be given to city, he said.

“It’s a positive thing” to finally have the ramp, the mayor said.

“It’s taken many years of activism,” he said. “Not by me, the city has been needing this for a long time. I’m glad to be part of getting to where people recognized problem and were willing to devote the resources to getting it fixed.”

Once the ramp is done, McGrady said, the city will need to make sure there are adequate sidewalks from the parking lot behind the post office to the front of the building that faces West Bel Air Air Avenue.

“It’s not clear if a walkway exists from the back side to the front where the ramp is,” he said.

McGrady has been following the construction progress, and said every time he goes by he sees someone “hobbling,” walking up the steps with a cane in one hand while grasping the railing with the other.

“There are many, many, many people who are not fully able to climb the steps this will be a benefit for,” McGrady said.

When he was there most recently, he saw a stroller pushed to the side on the landing between the upper and lower set of stairs, so the ramp “will be useful not only for people with handicaps, but other needs, too.”

McGrady said he would next like to get CSX to address the flooding issues on Farm Road and Mount Royal Avenue, another complaint that has not been answered.

“It took a lot of finger poking from a lot of directions to get attention” to the post office problem, and McGrady said he expects the same with the flooding problems.

But he’s going to try.