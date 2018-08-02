Man shot by Aberdeen police last Friday to be charged with assault, other offenses

A 23-year-old man who was Tasered and shot by police late last Friday morning in east Aberdeen will be charged after allegedly threatening police and lunging at officers with what they believed was a knife, police said.

Aberdeen Police have a warrant for Tyler Winker, who was shot last Friday just before 11 a.m. outside a building in the Affinity Old Post Road apartment complex, in the 100 block of Hamilton Place.

Winkler was in serious condition this week at the Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, according to Aberdeen Police Lt. Will Reiber.

In the warrant, which Reiber said will be served once Winkler is released from the hospital, Winkler is charged with first- and second-degree assault, obstructing and hindering police and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure in connection with the shooting incident.

Winkler entered the management office of the apartment complex and was agitated before allegedly threatening to kill someone in the office, Reiber said.

Winkler left the office. Police responded to the scene and found him, Reiber said. The first officers to arrive waited for another officer who had a Taser to arrive.

Winkler was Tasered, but unaffected, Reiber said. Winkler, who police believed had a knife, then came after the officers and an officer shot him mutliple times, Reiber said. The item turned out to be a comb with a pointed handle.

Officers rendered aid before Winkler was taken to Shock Trauma.