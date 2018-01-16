Aberdeen Police seize cocaine, heroin, oxycodone during traffic stop

Officers seized cocaine, heroin and oxycodone during a traffic stop in Aberdeen Monday, the Aberdeen Police Department said.

Officers Corey Lightner and Jenna Warden were conducting proactive patrol Monday in the area of New County and Post Road when they stopped a car being driven by Brandon McFadden, 27, of the first block of Clay Street in Ellicott City, the department said in a post on its Facebook page.

Officers were led to believe something criminal was afoot, and a drug detecting dog was brought to the scene to conduct a sniff of the vehicle, according to the post. The dog alerted positive and officers subsequently searched the car.

Police found more than 3 grams of cocaine, more than 2 grams of heroin and 39 oxycodone pills, according to the post.

McFadden was is charged with obstructing and hindering police and three counts each of possession of drug paraphernalia, drug possession with intent to distribute and drug possession. He was taken to Harford County Detention Center, where he was being held Tuesday on $5,000 bail, according to court records.

No one else in the car was arrested, police said.