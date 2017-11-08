Aberdeen police lieutenant charged with misconduct, drug possession

An Aberdeen Police Department lieutenant faces charges of misconduct in office and drug possession in connection with an evidence tampering investigation, police officials said Wednesday.

Daniel E. Gosnell, 37, a Churchville resident, is charged with a single count of misconduct in office and a single count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance — not marijuana, according to court records.

Aberdeen police officials acknowledged in early August that one of the department’s three lieutenants had been suspended with pay pending a criminal investigation into alleged drug evidence tampering. The lieutenant was not identified at the time.

The investigation was turned over to the Maryland State Police.

The charges against Gosnell were discussed in a media briefing outside Aberdeen Police headquarters Wednesday afternoon.

Police Chief Henry Trabert gave a brief statement saying the department started its investigation immediately after learned of Gosnell's alleged crimes.

He said the department brought in the State Police to ensure an impartial investigation.

"This investigation has tested the strength of our organization," Trabert said.

He stressed that Gosnell acted alone, and that there is no evidence he planted any stolen drugs in criminal cases.

"No other member of the department is accused of any criminal misconduct," Trabert said.

Gosnell is still employed with the Aberdeen Police Department and is drawing a salary, although he has been suspended and does not come to the station, APD spokesperson Lt. Will Reiber said.

The Maryland State Police is conducting a parallel administrative investigation, and Gosnell remains employed while that investigation continues, Reiber said.

Gosnell has been a member of the Aberdeen Police Department for 18 years.

Maryland’s Office of State Prosecutor issued the charges against Gosnell and is leading the prosecution, State Prosecutor Emmet C. Davitt said Wednesday.

Davitt referred an Aegis reporter to a press release posted on his office’s website for further comment.

Prosecutors allege that Gosnell “repeatedly stole and consumed various controlled dangerous substances” from a drop box outside APG headquarters where residents could dispose of prescription drugs, as well as from the police department’s evidence locker room.

He is accused of taking drugs such as cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, oxycodone and OxyContin, according to the statement.

“Police Officers take an oath to uphold the law and actions and behavior in violation of that oath and the public trust are intolerable,” Davitt said in a statement on his website.

He also thanked the State Police for their investigation. The Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office referred the case to the state prosecutor, according to the statement.

The Office of State Prosecutor investigates “misconduct in office by public officials or employees,” according to the agency website, along with violations of state elections law, violations of state public ethics law, violations of bribery laws that involve public employees or officials and “extortion, perjury or obstruction of justice related to any of the above.”

Aegis staff member Erika Butler contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.