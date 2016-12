The Aberdeen Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Vanessa Lipsey, who is 59 years old.

Lipsey is a resident of Aberdeen who was last seen by neighbors around Nov. 16.

She is described as a black female, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, wearing unknown clothing.

Anyone with information regarding Lisby's whereabouts is asked to please contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121.