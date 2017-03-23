Aberdeen to stop picking up yard waste in plastic bags April 1

No fooling, just in time for the beginning of the spring cleanup season, Aberdeen will no longer pick up yard waste that has been put in plastic bags.

"Starting April 1 'no plastic bags' for yard waste," Randy Robertson, Aberdeen's city manager, said at the Most recent City Council meeting on March 13.

Eliminating the use of plastic bags in yard waste disposal will not only save costs on personnel and equipment, but also help the environment, he said.

"It's tearing up their machines and they want to be more environmentally friendly," Robertson said.

What is happening, according to Aberdeen and county government officials, is that plastic bags full of yard waste have been dumped into shredding machines that grind up the bags as well as the yard waste. The bits of plastic not only contaminate the compost made from the shredding, but also get blown around.

Aberdeen's ban on the pick up of yard waste in plastic bags is part of a countywide prohibition that takes effect Sept. 1.

"We are just beginning to let folks know to give them time to adjust to the new rule," Cindy Mumby, a county government spokeswoman, wrote in a recent email explaining the change at the county level.

"As to the reason, the longstanding process has been that plastic bags get ground up when we process mulch and compost, so the plastic has to be screened out and discarded," she explained. "But the screening is imperfect, pieces scatter in the breeze and have to be picked up at the processing site (Scarboro). This change will be better for the environment and more efficient for processing mulch and compost."

The City of Havre de Grace, according to its web site, is encouraging residents to start doing without the plastic bags sooner, but isn't joining the ban until the county's implementation Sept. 1

"We have been informed that yard waste will no longer be collected if placed in plastic bags," according a statement posted on the website. "The reasons: plastic is not bio-degradable; therefore, will not break down, and the plastic bags are jamming up the sifting equipment which has resulted in costly repairs and time," the website continues. "What to do: Use your trash cans, recycle cans and/or bio-degradable paper bags for your yard waste. Branches and sticks – still bundle with twine. Get in the habit now as Sept. 1st is when this goes into effect. With Spring garden prep just around the corner, this is a great time to start."

Kyle Torster, Aberdeen's director of public works, explained his city's move to the plastic bag ban.

"They [sanitation workers] have to spend an entire week about once a month just cleaning up the plastic swirling around the site."

This is the last spring and summer that plastic bags of yard waste will be accepted either at the Tollgate drop-off site in Bel Air or at the Harford Waste Disposal Center on Scarboro Road in Street.

"This is coming," Robertson, the Aberdeen city manager, said as he announced the change.

He said he expected there to be issues as the ban is implemented, but praised the crews on the streets who will have to make it work."

"We'll work with you," Robertson said. "They're good crews."

I'm excited to start composting," Patrick McGrady, Aberdeen's mayor, said after Robertson's presentation.

County ban

There's no cost for disposing of yard waste at the two county landfills, nor is one planned. The only change in the works will be the prohibition on dumping plastic bags of yard waste.

"When the rule goes into effect on Sept. 1," Mumby wrote, "citizens will have choices at both locations: They can drop off their yard trim loose, in bundles, in paper bags or cardboard boxes. Or they can bring their yard trim in a container (including trash cans, totes, plastic bags) and they will be directed to an area where they will empty the contents, but keep the container."

With the change still more than months away, the county government is pushing people to comply sooner.

"Although we are still accepting plastic bags until Sept. 1, we encourage citizens to make the transition earlier if possible to help improve the quality of the mulch and compost that is produced, and help protect the environment," Mumby wrote.

The hours of operation at both sites are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The days of operation at the Tollgate drop-off site were recently expanded from Saturdays only to Thursday, Friday and Saturday until Nov. 30. The Scarboro location operates Monday through Saturdays.