Old Post Apartments buyer seeks tax break from Aberdeen

An affordable housing management company from New Jersey is asking the city of Aberdeen to enter into a PILOT agreement for Old Post Apartments on Hanover Street.

Tryko Partners has an agreement to buy the 178-unit complex, once known as Washington Park.

Under the PILOT agreement, which stands for “payment in lieu of taxes,” Tryko would pay the city nearly $1 million in a series of annual payments over the next 30 years, instead of making an annual property tax payment.

The City Council could vote on the PILOT at its next scheduled meeting Sept. 25,

The annual property tax payment on the property, which was recently reassessed, is $14,290.10 for FY2017-2018 when paid with the early discount, according to information provided to the city by Tryko.

Aberdeen City Manager Randy Robertson said the new assessment is “significantly lower” than the previous assessment, which in turn lowered the annual tax payments to the city and Harford County.

Essentially, Tryko is locking in its payment at the current assessment, Robertson said. The property tax payment would go up if the property were reassessed at a higher value.

The average payment Tryko intends to make is higher than the current tax payment, but below what the company would have been paying before it was reassessed, Robertson said.

But, by making an agreed to annual payment, Tryko would avoid the likelihood of paying more in the future, because it plans improvements to the property that would likely result in a higher assessment, Robertson said.

It appears Tryko is splitting the difference between the previous and current tax bills, he said.

He does not know how the council will vote on the PILOT.

“I have no idea if the city council is enamored with his as a body,” Robertson said. “All of them, rightfully so, are skeptical.”

The most recent proposal presented to the City Council on Aug. 28 was adjusted from one presented two weeks earlier.

“The latest package is substantially better than what it was when they originally approached the city council,” Robertson said. “Whether it’s enough in the council’s mind to offset the reduction in long-term taxing, like any time there’s a PILOT, that’s the $64,000 question.”

A similar PILOT with Harford County is an option that “is being explored,” according to Isaac Sassoon, a Tryko representative.

In addition to the annual payments, Tryko intends to make charitable donations that would be distributed by the Aberdeen City Council as well as provide significant improvements at North Deen Park.

“About 200 kids use that park for football practice nightly,” Sassoon told the council at the Aug. 28 meeting.

Adjacent to the football field is a baseball field, Sassoon said, and Tryko’s single focus would be to install two new lighting pole structures at the far end of the baseball field “so they won’t have to end practice early.”

The lights would be installed within nine to 15 months of the PILOT being approved and closing on the property, according to Sassoon.

Tryko also intends to work closely with the Aberdeen Police Department and will install a camera system the department will be able to access live feeds from remotely, Sassoon said. APD will also have access to historical backup of video feeds.

In an effort to promote job growth in Aberdeen, Tryko will give Aberdeen residents the first opportunity to apply for open positions at the property, he said.

The charitable donations would begin at $1,000 in the first four years then increase annually until a $5,000 contribution in the 30th year, more than $100,000 total, according to information provided by Sassoon.

Tryko is a “community-conscious investor focused on the preservation of afford housing,” according to Sassoon’s proposal. The company, based in Brick, N.J., has about 8,000 units throughout the Northeast, with almost 3,000 affording housing units, including about 2,000 within a 40-mile radius of Old Post Apartments.

Among them is Perrywood Garden Apartments, just outside Aberdeen city limits, which was purchased by Tryko in 2012.

“We take pride in the progress we have made at Perrywood Gardens to date and continue to work toward helping the property reach its full potential. This same approach will be taken at Old Post Apartments, where the Tryko team looks forward to partnering with local government and law enforcement, community organizations, and residents to create a stronger community,” Moe Krohn, regional asset manager for Tryko Partners LLC, said in a statement.

City councilman Tim Lindecamp said he is concerned about the quality of life in the apartment complex.

“I drive through Perrywood, and it’s still the same after you’ve taken it over,” Lindecamp told Sassoon.

Sassoon replied that Tryko has made significant improvements in the community, but some of the stigmas associated with it won’t go away as quickly. He said a satellite Sheriff’s Office station was created, a local church is providing lunches for children and a camera system is being installed on the property.

“Reputation is something that’s tough to fight, but we’re doing our utmost to fight it,” Sassoon said.