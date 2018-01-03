Aberdeen paramedic helps revive lifeless cat found in burning home

An Aberdeen Fire Department paramedic helped save the life of a cat that firefighters found battling a fire Tuesday, according to Aberdeen Police Department.

“Paramedics & firefighters save lives almost every day,” the Aberdeen Police Department wrote on its Facebook page late Tuesday. “Tonight the Aberdeen Fire Department showed their dedication to saving lives, whether human or animal.”

While firefighters were battling a house fire on Paradise Road, they came across an injured and lifeless cat, “who was the beloved pet of the homeowners,” according to the Facebook post.

“After the cat was carried to safety by firefighters, paramedic [Tammy] Hoag went to work! She was able to successfully revive the cat after several minutes of hard work! Great job Aberdeen FD & Paramedic Hoag!” APD wrote on Facebook.

The fire in the two-story house in the 200 block of Paradise Road, owned by Tina Reynolds, was reported around 9:30 p.m.

It took 30 firefighters from Aberdeen Fire Department about 25 minutes to control the fire, which investigators determined began on the exterior rear porch of the house, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The cause is under investigation, the fire marshal said. The residents, Reynolds and her husband, Russell Volker Jr., were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross and their family.

Damage to the house and its contents is estimated to be $100,000.

Smoke alarms in the home did not activate, according to the fire marshal.