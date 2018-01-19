Aberdeen man charged with stabbing man who came to woman's aid

Police arrested an Aberdeen man Thursday in connection with the stabbing of a man early on New Year’s Day, police said.

Jamar Lee Holmes, 28, of the first block of East Bel Air Avenue, is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault, according to online court records.

Just after midnight Jan. 1, Aberdeen police officers were called to the 400 block of Dawn Court, where they found a 24-year-old man who had suffered multiple stab wounds to his abdomen.

The victim was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma in critical condition.

Witnesses reported the victim saw a domestic incident between a man and woman on Dawn Court, and when the victim went to check on the woman, he was attacked and stabbed by a man later identified as Holmes, police said.

An arrest warrant was obtained and on Thursday, two Aberdeen officers saw Holmes leaving the ENB Food Market on East Bel Air Avenue in a vehicle. They then stopped the vehicle and arrested him.

Holmes, who police said was in possession of marijuana that appeared to be packaged for sale, was also charged with drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held without bail at Harford County Detention Center on the attempted murder charges and the drug charges.