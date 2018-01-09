Aberdeen Police charge woman after child is found wandering streets

Aberdeen Police say they arrested and charged a local woman after her child was found wandering city streets Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 3:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of James Street and S. Philadelphia Blvd. for a child that was found by a citizen walking the street alone, according to a police department news release.

Officers met with the citizen and the 4-year-old male child. The child was not able to communicate where he lived, resulting in a social media broadcast requesting citizen assistance, police said.

The child was taken into protective custody and transported to the police department where Child Protective Services was contacted.

A citizen recognized the child’s picture and contacted his mother, Kendra R. McMillan, police said.

An Investigation revealed McMillian allegedly left her son unsupervised at their residence in the 600 block of Holly Circle and went to a nearby grocery store, police said. During the time she was gone, the child exited the home.

McMillian has been arrested and charged with neglect of a minor, child desertion, reckless endangerment, false statement to a police officer and obstruction and hindering, according to the news release.

The child was not physically injured and is in the care of Child Protective Services, police said.

McMillian was awaiting transport to the Harford County Detention Center to appear before a District Court Commissioner, police said.