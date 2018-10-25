Aberdeen Police looking for men who forced their way into motel room

Aberdeen Police are asking for the public’s help finding two men who forced their way into a motel room early Saturday morning, city police said.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 600 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard for a report of a home invasion during which shots were fired, according to a news release from Aberdeen Police Department.

Police spoke with a male and female victim, who said they were in the motel room with another woman when they heard a knock at the door, according to the release. When they answered, two men described as black males forced entry into the hotel room and while they were inside, a single shot was fired into a room mirror, police said.

Detectives who responded to the scene reviewed surveillance footage gathered from the crime scene and obtained suspect images.

No injuries were reported by the victims, police said.

The Aberdeen Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a black male, approximately 20 to 30 years old, known by the street name of “Black,” who may be driving a white Toyota Solara.

Anyone with information regarding this man’s identity is requested to contact Det. Sgt. Tomlinson at 410-272-2121.

Read more from The Aegis. »

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS