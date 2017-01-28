Electrical fire destorys Aberdeen mobile home

Fire caused by an electrical malfunction destroyed a mobile home in Aberdeen on Friday afternoon, state fire investigators reported.

The fire was first reported at 4:30 p.m. by the owner of the home in the first block of Lewis Street in the Spring Valley community of East Aberdeen, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The Harford County 911 Center initially dispatched the call as a fire with possible rescue; however, it turned out everyone got out safely, fire officials said.

The Aberdeen Fire Department was the first responding company and brought the fire under control in about 15 minutes; however, the 20 by 60-foot manufactured home is considered a total loss, according to the notice of investigation.

According to the Fire Marshal's Office report, the owner and his girlfriend were in their rear bedroom when he heard a circuit breaker trip.

Upon resetting it he smelled smoke and discovered heavy smoke coming from the front bedroom, investigators said.

Both were able to escape; however, the owner believed his nephew was still inside, he broke the bedroom window in an attempt locate them.

It was later determined the nephew and his son had left earlier and were safe.

The dwelling is considered a complete loss, with total damage to the structure and contents estimated at $65,000, according to the notice of investigation.

The occupants are being assisted by Harford County Disaster Assistance, fire officials said.