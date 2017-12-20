Eighth-grader arrested in connection with Aberdeen Middle threats of violence

A day after someone threatened there would be a shooting at Aberdeen Middle School, three more threats were made toward the school on Wednesday, police confirmed.

All four threats, including the one Tuesday, were determined to be non-credible, and the Aberdeen Police Department said it has charged a student in connection with the Tuesday incident.

The student, an eighth-grader, is charged through the Department of Juvenile Justice with making threats of mass violence and disturbing school operations and activities, a news release issued Wednesday by the police department.

On Tuesday, the school was put on a modified lockdown for the entire day while police and school officials investigated a social media threat that there would be a shooting, police said.

Aberdeen Police were notified around 7:30 a.m. of the threat made on Instagram through a new social media app called Sarahah, according to the news release.

The threat was ultimately determined to be a hoax, police said.

The school was on modified lockdown and access to and from was limited and monitored for the rest of the day. Classes continued and ended as scheduled, according to police.

A Harford County Public Schools spokesperson did not return calls seeking comment Wednesday.