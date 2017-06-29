Aberdeen man remains critical condition following Glen Burnie crash last week

An Aberdeen man remained hospitalized Thursday morning, nearly a week after he and two others were seriously injured in an accident on Route 10 in Glen Burnie last Friday morning.

John Landbeck III, 49, of Aberdeen, was in critical condition at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore Thursday morning, according to Kelly Swan, a spokesperson for the University of Maryland Medical System.

Landbeck had not regained consciousness and suffered severe head, facial and brain injuries from the accident, according to his father, John Landbeck Jr., also of Aberdeen.

"Almost all the bones in his face are broken except his jaw," the senior Landbeck said late Tuesday afternoon in a telephone interview while at the hospital.

John Landbeck Jr., a lifelong Aberdeen resident, is a former Harford County District Court judge. His wife, Sandra, is member of the Aberdeen City Council.

John III and his wife, Jennilyn, have been speaking out in recent years about the opioid and heroin addiction crisis in Harford County. Their son, Maxwell, had struggled with drug addiction prior to his death in July 2014 at age 20, after he was struck by a train while walking around Aberdeen.

Jennilyn Landbeck and her father-in-law have been alternating spending the night in the hospital with her husband since he arrived Friday.

Other relatives have been making regular visits to the hospital, such as John Landbeck III's children and his sisters — he and his wife have five surviving children.

Their oldest daughter, who lives in Utah, is scheduled to give birth to their first grandchild in about two weeks, according to John Landbeck Jr.

"We are a very strong, unified family," Landbeck said. "We always have been."

He was briefly overcome with emotion as he talked about how his son suffered injuries in the portions of his brain that control speech.

He said his family is dealing with "just a lot of heartache, heartbreak."

"It's hard not knowing what's going to happen in the next hour, much less tomorrow or next week or next month," Landbeck said.

He praised the Shock Trauma staff for the level of care they have provided for his son.

"He's getting the absolute best care that he could get, anywhere in the world, right here right now," Landbeck said.

"The best neurosurgeons in the world, the best trauma surgeons in the world are here, and they're taking care of him, doing everything they can, to not just keep him alive but to keep him viable," Landbeck added.

Capt. Russ Davies, spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, said firefighters were called to the scene of a three-car crash on Route 10 southbound near Route 648 at 8:10 a.m.

Landbeck said his son works for Maryland Environmental Service in Anne Arundel County, and he was heading to work at the time of the crash.

Davies said two of the vehicles flipped as a result of the crash, trapping one person inside their vehicle for about 20 minutes.

Anne Arundel County Police said preliminary investigation indicated a Jeep driven by Frances Atkinson, 23, of Severna Park, was traveling north on Route 10 and as the road curved the Jeep left the travel lanes, crossed the median and hit a Ford Mustang.

A third vehicle and a 2014 Honda then hit the rear of the Jeep, left the roadway and hit a tree.

Atkinson; the driver of the Mustang, Paul Logan, 48, of Perryville; and the Honda driver, Landbeck, were all taken by ambulance to the Shock Trauma.

Atkinson and Logan have since been discharged, according to Swan, the medical system spokesperson. She could not give any more details, such as when they were released, because of the the federal HIPAA regulations that protect patient privacy.

The initial cause of the wreck was failure by the Jeep driver to remain right of center, police said. Alcohol and drugs do not initially appear to be a factor in the incident, police said.

Atkinson had been driving too fast for the rainy conditions that morning and lost control of her vehicle, Marc Limansky, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department, said Thursday.

Limansky cited the initial police report, as investigators are still preparing a more detailed final report.

As for Landbeck and Logan, "they were doing what they were supposed to be doing," Limansky said.