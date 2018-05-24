Aberdeen encourages residents to attend 'listening session' Thursday

Aberdeen city officials want to know what its residents think — about a variety of subjects — and will be hosting a listening session on Thursday, May 31, to gather feedback.

“This is an unprecedented, certainly historic event,” Aberdeen City Manager Randy Robertson said at Monday night’s city council meeting.

The city staff and city council want to get feedback from people in the city — who live in Aberdeen, work there, own businesses, go to school, all ages, all races — on numerous quality of life issues, Robertson said.

“We want to hear from the constituency,” he said. “Issues that are important need to get to the top of the budgetary process.”

People who attend will be given devices they will use to answer a series of questions, answers for which will be available immediately.

As of Monday, 54 questions were planned, the first set of which were about demographics, including age, gender, residence. Others range from issues of transportation to economic development, parks and recreation, job creation and city schools, Robertson said.

“The questions have been tailored, vetted and revetted to make them as open and unbiased as possible,” he said.

Robertson is encouraging anyone and everyone to attend the session Thursday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Aberdeen High School. And anyone who is planning to attend should bring someone with them, he said.

If curiousity isn’t enough reason to attend, Robertson said prizes, including a flat screen television, from local merchants will be given away.

“We’ve got to try and fill that auditorium,” he said.