Woman kidnapped in Aberdeen parking lot, forced to drive to ATMs, banks

The Aberdeen Police Department is investigating a kidnapping and strong armed robbery Tuesday in the parking lot of Walmart.

The incident began when two men in the parking lot of Walmart, at 645 S. Philadelphia Blvd., approached an elderly woman, according to a news release from Aberdeen Police .

The men told the woman to get in her car and, once inside, told her to drive them to various banks and ATM machines throughout Harford County, Aberdeen Police said.

Blanket threats were made toward woman that coerced her to cooperate and as a result, she turned over an undisclosed amount of money to them.

Investigators believe the two men are a part of an organized retail fraud group that frequently targets the elderly community.

Anyone who knows the identity of this suspect is asked to contact Sgt. Thaddeus Tomlinson with the Aberdeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 410-272-2121.

