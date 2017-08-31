Aberdeen police arrest man after chase, investigate two assaults Wednesday

Aberdeen police officers had a busy Wednesday afternoon and evening, chasing one man and investigating two other assaults, one a stabbing.

The first incident happened around 5:15 p.m., when an Aberdeen officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 200 block of North Philadelphia Boulevard, according to a news release from the Aberdeen Police Department.

As the officer spoke with the driver, later identified as Domonique Akeem Johnson, 27, of the 1100 block of Cherry Hill Road in Baltimore, Johnson allegedly fled, according to the release.

A brief vehicle pursuit ensued that resulted in Johnson colliding with a median on Aberdeen Thruway (Route 22) near Post Road. Johnson allegedly ran from the scene of the crash and into the woods toward the Highland Commons community, according to police.

An assisting officer found Johnson on Taft Street and began to chase him. Johnson was soon apprehended on the same street, police reported.

Johnson is charged with failure to obey a lawful police order, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and obstructing and hindering police. He is also charged with 16 traffic offenses, including driving an uninsured vehicle, reckless, negligent and aggressive driving, failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions, willfully disobeying lawful orders of a police officer, failing to stop after an accident, fleeing from police and driving on a median strip on a divided highway.

He was taken to the Harford County Detention Center where he was being held Thursday on $7,500 bail.

After the incident, a woman contacted the police department to report that Johnson’s vehicle hit hers when he initially fled the scene. The damage on the left front side of her car was superficial, police said.

Overnight assaults

Aberdeen Police continue to investigate two assaults in the city Wednesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard for a report of an unconscious male, according to police.

When they arrived, police found a 38-year-old male, from the 500 block of Ohio Court in Aberdeen, unconscious and suffering from a cut to his forehead, according to a news release.

Emergency medical personnel from the Aberdeen Fire Department arrived and took the man to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital in Baltimore with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

A witness told police that the victim was assaulted by an unknown person.

Around 10:50 p.m., officers were called to a report of a woman being stabbed in the area of 18 E. Bel Air Ave, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old woman who had been stabbed in her chest, shoulder and chin, according to a police department news release.

Officers immediately rendered first-aid until medical personnel from the Aberdeen Fire Department arrived. The woman was treated at the scene and taken to Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace with non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

Several bystanders and the woman were interviewed; however, no one was forthcoming with information on the identity of a suspect, according to police.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Det. Milton Alexander, 410-272-2121 or through direct message on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. All tips are confidential.