Aberdeen developing plan to help move homeless from Rogers Street

Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Trabert hopes to have a plan in place in the next few weeks to move the homeless encampment away from Rogers Street, but cautioned that the residents won't just disappear.

"When they move, they have to go somewhere," Trabert told members of the Aberdeen City Council at their most recent meeting Feb. 27. "They're not getting on a bus to Miami. They know here, their friends are here, their assistance is here. Everything they own is in their tent. They have nothing else."

City officials have been wrestling with what to do about the encampment, which though in a wooded area between the street and the CSX Railroad tracks, is still near City Hall, Festival Park and the library and has generated complaints from some residents.

The city is in a difficult position because of the status of the property's ownership, according to Aberdeen Mayor Patrick McGrady.

The owners are deceased, McGrady said, and the heirs had been difficult to track down. The taxes on the property weren't paid and it went to tax sale in 2014.

"Until there is a new owner, we're in a murky space," McGrady said. "No one can say, 'Get off my lawn.' It's not that we're being inactive, it's not that we don't care."

So the city is developing a different strategy, to work with the encampment residents, not the owners, and come up with a solution for moving them off the site, Trabert said.

"When we try to move them out of one place, they've got to go to another place," he said. "We need to have a plan for that."

In the meantime, police are checking on the residents of the Rogers Street encampment, as well as the four to five other pockets of homeless people, in Aberdeen at least three times a day, he said.

In the winter, the city wants to make sure everyone survives the cold, he said.

"They have a tent, a sleeping bag, that's it," Trabert said.

They also want to protect the public and ensure there is no criminal activity in the camps, he said.

"We know who is in the camps, where they are. We can ID them for a variety of reasons," Trabert said.

While the overall number of homeless in Harford County was down this year by about 10 people from last year, according to the annual homeless count done in January, the homeless population is up in Aberdeen. The county point-in-time count recorded 189 homeless countywide.

"We have more homeless in Aberdeen now than there's ever been," Trabert said. "We're trying to get help for some people who don't want heop and satisfy the community who doesn't like what they see."

Bob Hartman, who lives in the 200 block of Paradise Road, said the trash problem around Festival Park, much of which stems from the homeless population, is getting worse.

"I don't know what's been done to get this far, but you've got to do something to correct this," Hartman pleaded with the mayor and city council members. "This is getting ridiculous. It's hard to tell your kids to pick up after themselves when you see this."

He said one man told him he'd pick up the trash if Hartman paid him $10 an hour. Hartman told him he thought that was ridiculous.

"It's your trash," Hartman said.

Laura Bianca-Pruett, a graduate student at Morgan State University, however, said paying the homeless has worked in other places.

Bianca-Pruett, who is studying homeless and was at Monday's meeting, said officials in Albequerque, N.M., have been paying homeless in the city to beautify the city's transit system and given them other jobs, with some success.

City Councilman Tim Lindecamp also complained about the trash in Festival Park. He said while he appreciates the various churches and other groups feeding the people who are homeless, he asked that they feed them at their church, not in the park.

They get their meals, eat and "the trash they're leaving in the gutter," Lindecamp said.

Robertson also encouraged residents not to empower the homeless people to continue being homeless.

"Don't bring them a tent because you're just perpetuating the problem," Robertson said.

Judy Hinch, who said her home is closer to the Rogers Street homeless encampment than anyone else's, said she feels safe living where she does.

"They're pretty well-organized, they're not criminals, I have no fears. All they're trying to do is get better. They're living under circumstances any one of us could live with at any time," Hinch, a volunteer with Aberdeen Fire Department who also works for Aberdeen Police Department, said. "I just feel like we need to realize they're doing the best they can and we need to give a hand up when we can."

Help available

The first place for homeless to turn is the Harford County Community Action Agency, which first and foremost tries to prevent homelessness, Patrick McGrady said.

The agency can help with energy assistance, food pantry and supportive services, such as coaching and job readiness skills.

For those who are already homeless, Harford Community Action Agency tries to help them get off the streets, said Diedre Davis, a direct services specialist, by doing street outreach. They go to hotels, the streets, "wherever people are, there might be barriers to even getting to our office to get help."

"Trying to get to a permanent situation is what we're working on," she said. "But some want to be left alone. We can force them to do anything."