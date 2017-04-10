Aberdeen could vote tonight on whether to fine homeless

The Aberdeen City Council could vote tonight on a proposal to fine homeless people for living in temporary structures.

The proposal under consideration would prohibit people from living more than 24 hours at the same place in a tent or other temporary structure. Anyone found in violation of that prohibition could be fined $50 for each violation.

The city's police chief, Henry Trabert, sees it as a way to get people out of homeless encampments and into shelters and services.

“We’re trying to prevent people from living in facilities that are really uninhabitable, that are unsanitary and unsafe for the people who are living there,” Trabert said during a city council hearing on the ordinance two weeks ago.

Public backlash has strongly criticized the proposal, with people questioning where people who are homeless are going to get $50 to pay a fine.